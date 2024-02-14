Lor has found Right race for Golden Long

Trainer Frankie Lor has saddled 10 winners at Happy Valley this season

IT’S BACK to normality for racing fans in Hong Kong today, when Happy Valley serves up a nine-race programme full of hotly contested handicaps, for which plenty of luck will be required to find winners.

It wasn’t easy for racing fans seeking to celebrate the start of Chinese New Year with a host of surprise winners at Sha Tin on Monday, as three odds-on favourites were vanquished and only two market leaders obliged on the 11-race card.

Hopefully results at the Valley will give bettors some respite, and the gods of fortune will smile down on them.

The action takes place on the ‘C’ track, where records show, once again, that horses drawn low, especially in six-furlong races, have a decided advantage over their rivals posted wide in double-figure numbers.

It is a similar story in extended mile races, with low to middle numbers faring best, and the two outside draws have had little success over the past three seasons.

The partnership of legendary trainer Tony Cruz and smart five-pound claiming rider Angus Chung tasted success at the Valley last week with Lovero and have good claims of striking again when they team up with RIGHTEOUS ARION in the Mut Wah Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs.

The four-year-old sprinter has been a model of consistency this season, especially after stepping up in class following a clear-cut victory over the course and distance in November.

There were lots to like about his recent performance last month, when he finished strongly – from an outside draw – to place third behind improving Tomodachi Kokoroe and on that form he is going to be hard to beat.

The son of Rich Enuff doesn’t have much early pace, but from a low draw he is mapped for a rails-hugging journey in midfield, and then should be capable of producing his renowned strong-finishing dash down the home straight.

Earlier on the card, bank on exciting Frankie Lor-trained GOLDEN LONG to give weight and a beating to his rivals in the first division of the Tsun Yip Handicap (12.10pm) over six furlongs.

The three-year-old son of Brazen Beau exploded onto the scene in his debut back in December, when, despite showing plenty of inexperience, he cleared away from his rivals down the home straight to win in a fast time.

For some inexplicable reason he didn’t fire when disappointing next start – his jockey said he was still learning – but he looks back on track, judged by an impressive trial a fortnight ago.

It’s always dangerous to take trial form literally, but on that occasion he burst from the stalls and never saw another rival, including Monday’s Chinese New Year Cup winner, Red Lion, who chased him home six lengths behind in the fastest heat of the day.

His opposition appear average, with improving Flying Phantom representing the in-form combination of John Size and Zac Purton, and perennial place-getter Super Eagle looking his principle threats.

POINTERS

Golden Long 12.10pm Happy Valley

Righteous Arion 2.15pm Happy Valley