Hong Kong Racing Tips: Purton’s army of loyal followers should flock around Birdsville￼￼￼￼

Zac Purton has been in great form recently

PUNTERS will be hoping for another sparkling performance from former champion jockey Zac Purton when the Australian arrives at Happy Valley with another full-book of rides on the nine-race programme.

With nine wins from his last 18 rides at the city track, it’s easy to see why his many thousands of avid supporters will be highlighting his mounts and backing him with their hard-earned cash.

The gods of fortune smiled on the Zac-Man last week with the majority of his rides drawn with favourable low numbers.

This time he hasn’t been so lucky, with only one ride, Loyal Baby, presented with a low draw in Division One of the Spruce Handicap (1.15pm) over the extended mile.

With low numbers historically having a big advantage in sprint races over five and six furlongs, Purton is going to need plenty of luck to repeat last week’s four-timer.

His fans will need no reminding that Purton is the Master of Happy Valley having already ridden 35 winners around the tight tricky circuit this season, but for serious form students there could be better value looking elsewhere in many of the contests where his horses will surely be over bet.

However, one horse that Purton rides that can’t be overlooked is the progressive David Hayes-trained BIRDSVILLE, who is seeking his first win in Division Two of the Larch Handicap (12.45pm) over six furlongs.

This Australian-bred galloper posted an eye-catching performance when a close-up fourth behind Ready To Win last start, and that effort came against much better company than he meets here.

An awkward draw is offset by Birdsville always needing to settle in midfield early on and he looks well capable of using his potent finishing-kick to good effect in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Birdsville 12.45pm Happy Valley