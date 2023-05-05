Purton on the Express train to winning with Elegance

Zac Purton is aiming for a hat-trick of wins aboard the John Size-trained Golden Express

IT LOOKS like reigning champion jockey Zac Purton will once again take centre stage on the 11-race programme at Sha Tin.

A few months ago, the story was how many winners would Purton ride by the end of the season, with the Australian’s eyes firmly fixed on surpassing Joao Moreira’s all-time Hong Kong record of 170 winners.

That’s all gone out of the window and it’s now how close can he will get to that total, despite riding 19 winners since the beginning of April.

With 127 winners already, and a quarter of the season remaining, the reigning five-time champion is going to have to be at the top of his game if he is to break the record.

He has another host of winning chances on the race-card, including Simple Hedge in division one of the Dandelion Handicap (6.30am) over six furlongs, and Baby Crystal for trainer John Size in division two of the Dandelion Handicap (8.00pm), again over six furlongs.

Perennial place-getter Golden Bull gets another chance to finally get his head in front for Purton, in the Lotus Handicap (9.05am) over seven furlongs, although keep an eye on outsider Master Hero, who is much better than his form suggests.

It’s hard to get away from Purton’s mount and hat-trick seeking GOLDEN EXPRESS in the Hong Kong Chiu Chow Chamber of Commerce Centenary Cup Handicap (8.35pm) over six furlongs.

With a fast pace guaranteed, he has everything going for him, although Adios, who was unlucky last start, looks a big danger.

Purton must also fancy his chances, riding at his minimum weight, aboard the Jamie Richards-trained RED ELEGANCE in the Magnolia Handicap (10.10am) over five furlongs.

This striking grey galloper looked very smart when winning on his debut, and will improve again, with Brilliant Life and talented newcomer Tomodachi Kokoroe looking obvious threats.

POINTERS

Golden Express 8.35am Sha Tin

Red Elegance 10.10am Sha Tin