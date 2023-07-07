Express your appreciation for record-chasing Purton

Zac Purton only needs two more wins to break Joao Moreira’s all-time record of 170 winners in a season

ALL EYES will be on Zac Purton at Sha Tin on Sunday, as the six-time champion jockey seeks to surpass Joao Moreira’s all-time seasonal record of 170 wins, which was set back in the 2016 /17 season.

The Zac-Man, currently on 169 wins following a treble at Happy Valley on Thursday, has a full book of rides on the 11-race card, and it should be a matter of not if, but when, he breaks Moreira’s record during the action.

The likes of Ka Ying Victory, a convincing winner on his debut, who is seeking to follow up in the Purves Quaich Plate (9.00am) over six furlongs, and Duke Wai, who has only Courier Wonder to beat in the Swaine Cup Handicap (9.30am) again over six furlongs, could get Purton’s day off to a flyer.

Newcomers Raging Blizzard in the Chan Trophy Handicap (11.30am) over six furlongs, and talented Ragnarr in the IP Jug Handicap (12.35pm), over a similar trip, both have enough ability, judged on trial form, to go close in their respective races.

Purton’s best rides of the day appear to be the John Size-trained ENDEARED, who was an eye-catcher when storming home in fifth place behind Greenwich last month, and looks to have an easier assignment in the Li Cup Handicap (10.30am) over six furlongs.

The champ also renews his association with HELIOS EXPRESS in the Philip Chen Trophy Handicap (1.40pm) over six furlongs, following an arm-chair ride when winning over the course and distance last month, and he cannot be opposed.

POINTERS

Endeared 10.30am Sha Tin

Helios Express 1.40pm Sha Tin