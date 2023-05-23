Purton must ride like a Magniac to chase down Moreira’s record

Zac Purton partnered Magniac to success over the course and distance last month

WITH only 16 race meetings remaining in the Hong Kong season, reigning champion jockey Zac Purton is going to need a rocket booster if he is to surpass Joao Moreira’s all-time seasonal record of 170 winners.

The five-time champion finds himself requiring another 34 victories to overtake his former arch-rival and will be relying on the likes of champion trainer elect John Size, Benno Yung and first-season handler Jamie Richards, to push him over the line.

First season handler Richards has already contributed 16 victories to Purton’s present total of 137 winners and should further improve that tally.

Purton partners four of Richards’ six-strong raiding party at the Valley, and all can be given strong chances.

Tronic Mighty is close to a win but has been plagued by a series of awkward draws in recent times, and is drawn wide again in stall 10, in the Cornflower Handicap (12.15pm) over five furlongs.

It’s a similar story with progressive top-weight Happy For All, who has the outside gate 12 in division two of the Hyacinth Handicap at 1.45pm.

The combination have had better fortune with speedster SEASONS WIT who gets an ideal inside draw in the French May Trophy Handicap (2.15pm) over five furlongs.

The son of Capitalist was desperately unlucky when a wide journey cost him victory last start, and is clearly capable of going one better this time.

Stable companion and progressive MAGNIAC blew away his rivals in impressive fashion last month and can defy a penalty and beat obvious threat Lightning Storm, in the Snapdragon Handicap (3.15pm) over six furlongs.

POINTERS

Seasons Wit 2.15pm Happy Valley

Magniac 3.15pm Happy Valley