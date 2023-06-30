Green light for Purton to close gap on Moreira’s record

Zac Purton needs 10 more winners to break Joao Moreira’s all-time record

IT IS guaranteed that the big-time local bettors will come out to play on Dream Winner in the Riding High Together Handicap (12.40pm) over five furlongs at Sha Tin on Saturday.

The Frankie Lor-trained flying machine still hasn’t hit top gear yet, despite winning both his races in impressive fashion, and while he will be odds-on to complete a hat-trick, he is still well worth watching.

More of interest from a betting perspective is the Zac Purton-ridden GREEN N WHITE, who can be considered a winner without a penalty in his last two races, but gets a chance to make it third time lucky in the Continuous Development Handicap (12.10pm) over seven furlongs.

Having been knocked sideways after entering the home straight, but still finishing strongly behind Sweet Briar over six furlongs on his last start, he clearly has above average ability.

Despite another wide draw, he should be too strong for his rivals, with the step up in distance a major plus.

Keep an eye out on Sky Sports Racing to see if Asian superstar and owner, Aaron Kwok, makes an appearance to witness his horse Dancing Code going for a successful follow-up in the Sportsmanship Handicap (1.15pm) over six furlongs.

The legendary pop singer, who watched his galloper win at Happy Valley recently, only seems to make an appearance at the track when given the nod by his trainer and good friend Caspar Fownes.

He will, however, have to improve plenty more if he is to beat the highly-regarded INVINCIBLE SAGE, who was only beaten by a wide draw when placed in good company recently, and this time gets an all-important inside draw in stall two.

POINTERS

Green N White 12.10pm Sha Tin

Invincible Sage 1.15pm Sha Tin.