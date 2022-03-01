Purton to ruin Moreira’s hopes of Blissful return to the Valley

Zac Purton leads the Jockeys’ Championship by three

IT WAS good to see Joao Moreira back in the saddle after a six-meeting suspension at Sha Tin last Sunday, although his fan club would have hoped for better results.

No wins from 10 rides would have had his many thousands of supporters, who once famously likened him to a Hong Kong ATM cash-point machine, muttering with despair, especially after riding four beaten favourites, including two odds-on shots.

While this was going on, his arch-rival Zac Purton was booting home another two winners, stretching his lead to three over Moreira in the jockeys’ championship race at around the halfway stage of the season.

Both jockeys have their cards marked in all nine races today, with the shoot-out between in-form Toronado Phantom (Purton) and exciting debut winner Lucky Sweynesse (Moreira) the highlight of the action in Division Two of the Baker Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs.

The ‘Zac-Man’ looks to have a stronger book of rides on the programme, notably BLISSFUL STAR, who lines up with cheekpieces on for the first time in Division One of the Chatham Handicap (12.45pm) over six furlongs.

This exciting son of Irish 2000 Guineas winner Power has had his career curtailed following a leg injury, which kept him off the track for a long period in May.

However, a couple of track trials before and after Christmas, both with Purton aboard, showed the four-year-old had definitely retained his ability and a recent encouraging seasonal effort with Keith Yeung aboard bodes well for his chances.

With Purton back in the saddle and improvement guaranteed, he is going to be hard to beat, with the likes of Gallant Waking and Perfect Peach his main dangers.

POINTERS TODAY

Blissful Star 12.45pm Happy Valley