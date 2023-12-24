Wise to back Dragon to land a Gorgeous first Win

Zac Purton is 15 wins clear at the top of the jockeys’ championship

RACEGOERS better make the most of supporting reigning champion jockey Zac Purton before he takes a leave of absence for three race meetings at the beginning of January.

Purton, a runaway leader in the jockeys’ championship table with 46 victories, has already accumulated 14 wins this month, and will be very short odds to improve that tally before the New Year.

With his dance card marked in nine-races on Boxing Day, the 40-year-old will have plenty of chances to get close to the 50-winner milestone, notably with speedster Seasons Wit in the Choi Hung Handicap (6.00am) over six furlongs, and aboard John Size-trained newcomer Top Scorer in the Shui Pin Wai Handicap (7.00am) over six furlongs.

His best chance of success however, will be when he resumes his winning partnership with GORGEOUS WIN in the Nam Shan Handicap (8.35am) over six furlongs.

This combination ran away from the opposition when bolting up on Hong Kong International raceday recently and will likely start at very short odds for a successful follow-up.

It may be wise to double him up with SUPER WISE DRAGON, who finally gets his chance to score an overdue win in the Tin Wan Handicap (8.05am) over a mile.

The Chris So-trained five-year-old has been knocking on the door for some time and was unlucky to bump into in-form and fast improving Aestheticism over the course and distance earlier this month.

With a visor equipped for the first time and in-form jockey James McDonald in the saddle he will never get a better chance of visiting the winners’ circle.

POINTERS

Super Wise Dragon 8.05am Sha Tin

Gorgeous Win 8.35am Sha Tin