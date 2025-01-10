Mickley in pole position to tee up Classic Series bid

Mickley won the Britannia Handicap at Royal Ascot last June.

FORM students will be in their element when racing at Sha Tin on Sunday gets underway with an informative 10-race programme starting at 5.00am.

With the Four-Year-Old Classic Series getting underway with the Classic Mile at the end of the month, this is probably the final chance for some expensively bought gallopers to stake their claims on making the final line-up.

It is likely that the John Size-trained MICKLEY will head the market when he seeks compensation in the Pak Shek Au Handicap (9.10am) over a mile, but he does come with a wealth warning.

The former Ed Bethell-trained galloper, and winner of the competitive Britannia Handicap at Royal Ascot last June, went on everyone’s short-list as a potential HK Derby winner when coming from last to first to win over the course and distance last month.

Similar tactics were deployed again over the track and trip on New Year’s Day, but this time with expensive consequences.

Jockey Hugh Bowman found his path repeatedly blocked down the home straight and had to finally accept defeat in the closing stages.

There is little doubt he is the best horse in the race, and with a clear run should win, but hold-up tactics are always fraught with danger and Bowman will need to be at his best to plot an uninterrupted passage.

Dangers are aplenty, with the likes of Steps Ahead, who relished the step up to a mile when beaten a whisker by Huge Wave earlier this month, and both Top Gun and Markwin capable of making their presence felt on recent form.

It is interesting that Zac Purton stays loyal to three-time winning sprinter Fast Network, stepping up to a mile for the first time, while highly regarded Sky Heart, who makes his seasonal appearance, looks to have improved.

Mickley does, however, look a cut above his rivals and provided there is a genuine gallop throughout the contest, he will be hard to beat.

POINTERS

Mickley 9.10am Sha Tin