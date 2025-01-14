Bottomuptogether could be a Smart Fighter on debut at Happy Valley

Bottomuptogether makes Happy Valley debut for trainer Frankie Lor.

BANK on former Hong Kong champion trainer Ricky Yiu to provide the best bet on a tricky and highly competitive nine-race programme at Happy Valley today.

With just seven winners separating the top nine stables in the Trainers’ Championship at present, Yiu is making a strong bid to win another title he last held five seasons back, with 20 winners.

With his stable having already welcomed four winners into the winners’ circle this month, including a double at Sha Tin last Sunday, it’s fair to say he is in top form at present and will be hoping that progressive sprinter SMART FIGHTER can add another victory to his tally.

The son of Sacred Falls bids for a hat-trick in division two of the Club Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs, having been hugely impressive when outpointing his rivals over the course and distance at the International Jockeys Challenge meeting last month.

On that occasion he could have been named the winner from some way out and only needed to be hand ridden to defeat Masteroftheuniverse, who has subsequently won twice since including a Class Three victory at Sha Tin last Sunday.

With his regular fast starts an asset, he can overcome his wide gate (10) from the start, and with in-form jockey Luke Ferraris doing the steering, is likely to be hard to stop when unleashed down the home straight.

Opposition looks mainly average, with maybe Telecom Dragon, Good Prospect and Silver Spurs offering some danger, while it may be worth keeping an eye on John Size newcomer Sky Jewellery who looks ready to make his presence felt following some promising trials.

The feature race on the card, the Class Two Jackson Handicap (12.10pm) over five furlongs, is a real head-scratcher, with some of the fastest gallopers in the city lining-up.

Smart sprinter BOTTOMUPTOGETHER makes his first appearance at the Valley having never trialled at the track in the past and will face tough opposition from the likes of Whizz Kid, Stellar Express and flying machine Youthful Spirits – who would probably be unbeaten if there were races over four furlongs – vying for the early lead.

Improved handicapper, and prolific course-and-distance winner Brave Star, goes for his fourth win on the trot and produced an encouraging trial in preparation for this contest after a nine-week break.

With so much speed in the contest, maybe the likes of Majestic Knight, two pounds below his last winning mark, and Healthy Happy can surprise with their renowned strong finishes in the latter stages of the contest.

This is a hard race to call, but assuming Bottomuptogether with his inside draw an advantage, and probably going to be ideally placed just behind the early speed, he can make the most of his undoubted ability in the closing stages.

