Shinn to unlock Galaxy’s winning Patch in Stewards’ Cup

Blake Shinn is favoured over Vincent Ho to take the ride on Galaxy Patch on Sunday.

HONG Kong racing enthusiasts have a treat in store when tuning into the action at Sha Tin on Sunday morning.

The 11-race programme features two Group One contests and includes the return to action of two of the most popular gallopers in the city; Ka Ying Rising in the six-furlong Group One Centenary Sprint Cup (7.00am), and Voyage Bubble, going for back-to-back triumphs in Group One Stewards’ Cup (8.05am), over a mile.

If that wasn’t enough, all eyes will be drawn to Zac Purton, who needs just four wins to claim the title of most successful jockey in the history of Hong Kong racing, and world class pilots James McDonald, Craig Williams and Blake Shinn who all jet in for rides on the card.

Purton will be banking on world’s highest-rated sprinter Ka Ying Rising to continue his dominant form when lining up for his ninth successive course-and-distance victory.

A recent preparation trial suggests he is still in imperious form, and he will be at near unbackable odds to make a perfect 10.

Voyage Bubble and jockey James McDonald will also be short odds to continue their successful partnership in the Stewards’ Cup, especially after their resounding success in the Group One Hong Kong Mile last month.

He is hard to overlook, but it may be worth giving GALAXY PATCH one last chance to finally prove he is a Group One performer.

Having beaten Voyage Bubble over a mile back in October, the Pierre Ng-trained galloper subsequently twice had no luck in running behind his great rival, and there are reasons to believe he can turn the form around.

While Voyage Bubble got the perfect journey in the Hong Kong Mile, Galaxy Patch with regular jockey Vincent Ho aboard found all sorts of trouble and never saw daylight, but still only finished just over two lengths adrift at the winning post.

Ho has paid the price for that defeat, with connections now opting to pay a first-class air ticket from Australia for Blake Shinn to take over in the saddle.

Shinn, with three Group One wins to his name in the city and rated a tactical master by his peers in the weighing room, could be the man capable of unlocking the key to this highly talented galloper.

POINTERS

Galaxy Patch 8.05am Sha Tin