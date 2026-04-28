Ka Ying Rising above Black Caviar

Ka Ying Rising won his 20th consecutive race on Sunday at Sha Tin

RACING is witnessing a legend in the making at the moment.

For the past 12 months, a question rumbling amongst fans and pundits has been whether Hong Kong superstar sprinter Ka Ying Rising is better than Aussie wonder-mare Black Caviar, who was unbeaten in 25 starts from 2009-2013.

Ratings experts Timeform have now answered that question by making Ka Ying Rising, who was an outstanding winner of Sunday’s Chairman’s Sprint Prize, a point better at 137.

That marks him out as the top sprinter this century and one of the best in the organisation’s history.



Abernant and Pappa Fourway, who were champions more than 70 years ago, are the only sprinters who have been awarded ratings higher than 137 since Timeform was established in 1948.



Timeform’s lead Flat Analyst David Johnson told the Nick Luck Daily podcast: “Ka Ying Rising, the world’s best sprinter, has a new Timeform rating of 137 – that’s an increase from his pre-race figure of 135.

Ka Ying Rising's new Timeform rating of 𝟭𝟯𝟳 is the joint third highest ever awarded to a sprinter in Timeform's history



🏇💨🇭🇰 pic.twitter.com/MUPsXg8UyN April 27, 2026

“We saw at the weekend he was eased down to win a second Chairman’s Prize and extend that winning sequence to 20, beating Satono Reve by almost twice as far as he did last year.



“That rating of 137 takes him above modern greats like Black Caviar and Battaash (both 136), and level with Dayjur and Moorestyle. When looking at the list of Timeform’s historic top sprinters, a rating of 137 has Ka Ying Rising joint third behind only Abernant, who was rated 142, and Pappa Fourway, who was rated 139.



“Abernant was the dominant sprinter of 1949 and 1950 and won the King’s Stand, two July Cups, two Nunthorpes and two King Georges. Pappa Fourway won the King’s Stand, July Cup and Diadem back in 1955.



“What we’re seeing from Ka Ying Rising is definitely putting him in that all-time great status.”



Emphasising how far clear Ka Ying Rising is of the best sprinters in Europe, Johnson added: “Look at how he compares to the current European horses. Lazzat on 124 is the highest-rated European sprinter and he beat Satono Reve by just half a length in last year’s Queen Elizabeth Jubilee Stakes, so that just gives a bit of context to the different league that Ka Ying Rising is operating in.



“It would obviously be great to see him at Royal Ascot, but to suggest he has to come here to prove anything is all a bit parochial. What he’s doing out in Hong Kong is already enough to earn him that all-time great status.”



Ka Ying Rising’s next assignment will see him travel overseas from Hong Kong to Sydney for The Everest on October 17th, and he’ll then look to repel any international challengers who dare to take him on at Sha Tin until next May. Then maybe, just maybe, his trainer David Hayes will dust off the top hat for Royal Ascot.