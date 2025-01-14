Purton looking to Fly North of Whyte’s wins record

Zac Purton is six wins away from surpassing Douglas Whyte’s 1,813 Hong Kong winners tally.

IT GOES without saying that all eyes will be focused once again on jockey Zac Purton, as he closes in on Douglas Whyte’s record of 1,813 winners in the territory.

Having ridden eight winners already this month, and totalling 1,808 victories at present, it is only a matter of time before he surpasses Whyte’s record.

Purton arrives at the city-track with his dance-card marked in eight races, with the majority at the forefront of the betting.

The likes of Me Time in the Lambeth Handicap (11.10am) over nine furlongs, Bottomuptogether at 12.10pm, and class-dropper Happy United in the Hong Kong Club Challenge Cup (12.40pm), a handicap over five furlongs, all look likely to make an impact during the action.

He also jumps back on NORTHERN FIRE BALL in division one of the Club Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs, having guided the three-year-old to victory over the course and distance on Boxing Day.

There was plenty to like about that performance having started smartly leading all the way and winning with plenty in hand.

With Purton guaranteed to adopt similar tactics, he looks to have the edge over main rivals Yee Cheong Spirit, Super Charizard and Spicy So Smart.

Aurora Lady and Purton will probably be all the rage when the partnership go for a hat-trick in the Connaught Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs.

The form book says Spicy Gold will be his main danger, but it may be worth considering lightly raced FLYING FORTRESS, who looks much better than his form suggests and with a favourable draw can cause a surprise.

POINTERS

Northern Fire Ball 1.45pm Happy Valley

Flying Fortress e/w 2.50pm Happy Valley