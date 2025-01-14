L’Homme can Presse home his advantage in Gold Cup

L’Homme Presse won the Brown Advisory in 2022 at the Cheltenham Festival.

REGULAR readers will know that I tipped a Venetia Williams horse in my first Road to Cheltenham ante-post column last week. Well, I’m going in again I’m afraid!

Make no mistake, Williams is an outstanding trainer, particularly of chasers, and I just think L’HOMME PRESSE is too big at 25/1 for the Boodles Gold Cup.

Yes, he’s now a 10-year-old, but he’s still lightly raced for his age, and while the general consensus was that he didn’t stay in last year’s blue riband when finishing fourth, I think there were genuine excuses.

He was struck into towards the end of the race, resulting in an injury, and I’m prepared to accept that was the reason for him tiring up the hill rather than the stamina gauge emptying.

Go back to his win in the 2022 Brown Advisory and he certainly wasn’t stopping at the line.

If Williams was really worried about his ability to see out the trip, then surely she would have entered him in the Ryanair Chase, but she hasn’t – this is his only option.

He ran a more than respectable third behind Banbridge and Il Est Francais on his reappearance in the King George, on ground that would have been too lively for him, so a softer surface at Cheltenham would be ideal.

Now, I’m not saying he’s going to beat Galopin Des Champs, who has looked as good as ever this season, but the favourite is odds-on with plenty of bookmakers, while my selection can be backed at 25/1 each-way.

He could be out in next week’s Cotswold Chase and if he were to win that, he will be plenty shorter, while there are question marks about most of the other runners in the field.

POINTERS ANTE-POST

L’Homme Presse 25/1 e/w Cheltenham Gold Cup