Lion can chase tails of Warrior and Bubble in Stewards’ Cup

Red Lion beat Voyage Bubble in the G1 FWD Champions Mile

ALL EYES of the horse racing world will be firmly focused on Sha Tin in Hong Kong on Sunday, as the three kings of the city – Ka Ying Rising, Romantic Warrior and Voyage Bubble – seek to add further decoration to their already glittering CVs.

It will surely be worth the entrance fee alone to witness Ka Ying Rising complete his 17th consecutive victory in the Group One Centenary Sprint Cup (7.00am) and equal the feat by legendary local galloper Silent Witness.

The David Hayes-trained world’s best sprinter faces only six rivals, and it is unthinkable to believe he will taste defeat. The likes of Raging Blizzard and Fast Network look likeliest to chase him home, but at a respectable distance and it is a matter of just watch and enjoy.

Just over an hour later, the Group One Stewards’ Cup (8.05am) over a mile should produce an epic showdown between two gallopers who have won 17 Group One’s between them.

Last season’s Hong Kong Triple Crown winner Voyage Bubble locks horns with his nemesis and global superstar Romantic Warrior. They have met twice three times before, and on all occasions the result has favoured the Danny Shum-trained Romantic Warrior.

Both races in Hong Kong were over 10 furlongs, and the last time Romantic Warrior was seen in action over a mile was back in June 2024 when he won the Group One Yasuda Kinen in Japan, with Voyage Bubble well-beaten on that occasion. While the return to a mile may be of some concern to Romantic Warrior’s supporters, the son of Acclamation produced a mind-boggling track trial in the build-up to this contest recently and is hard to oppose.

I’m looking for a galloper that can make the frame behind the big two. Hong Kong Classic Mile winner My Wish has frankly been disappointing since stepping up into Group One company, while Galaxy Patch and Sunlight Power are talented but unpredictable.

Therefore, the best solution could be to support last season’s Group One Champions Mile winner RED LION. He had the beating of Voyage Bubble on that occasion and looks to have been gradually brought back to peak condition by trainer John Size.

The forecast of some showers during the action would only further enhance his chances of running up to his best form.

POINTERS

Red Lion e/w 8.05am Sha Tin