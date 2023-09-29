Lui has a Dandy chance to return to the winners’ enclosure

Francis Lui has eight winners from the opening six meetings

BANK on trainer Francis Lui to be back in the winners’ circle again when Sha Tin hosts a 10-race programme, celebrating National Day in Hong Kong, on Sunday.

The Lui stable had taken the new season by storm with eight winners during September, but suffered a setback at Happy Valley in midweek when their four strongly-fancied contenders all suffered defeats.

The 64-year-old handler should soon put that mishap behind him, when he sends out a seven-horse raiding party with a host of winning chances amongst them.

His best chance lies with talented CALL ME DANDY who found a soft surface all against him when running out of steam in the closing stages to finish only fourth on his seasonal debut three weeks ago.

With an expected fast track now in his favour, he should resume winning form in the first division of the Shanghai Handicap over six furlongs at 7.00am.

Stable companion, and well-handicapped, Moduleconstruction must go close in the second division of the Shanghai Handicap (8.00am), while Lui appears to have found a great opportunity for bottom-weight NOBLE ONE in the Chengdu Handicap over six furlongs at 7.30am.

This talented son of Deep Field may have proved frustrating in the past, but his recent encouraging performance over five furlongs, when staying on strongly to the line, suggests he will never get a better chance to gain that elusive first win.

Lui is also represented by Stoltz in the feature race on the card, the Group Three National Day Cup (Handicap) over five furlongs at 9.40am.

Zac Purton’s mount ended last season on a high, winning his last two races, including an impressive course and distance victory in May.

Opposition looks tough, however, with notably former Group Three winner Sight Success and improving Adios in the line-up.

Pointers

Call Me Dandy 7.00am Sha Tin

Noble One 7.30am Sha Tin