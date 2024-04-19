Magnificent Must Go straight to the winners’ circle

John Size lies third in the trainers’ championship with 42 wins

WHILE all the media attention has concentrated on trainers’ title contenders Pierre Ng and Francis Lui in recent weeks, 12-time champion John Size has become a forgotten man in the championship race.

The ‘master trainer’ currently trails Ng by 13 wins, but with so much fire-power in his stable and 23 race-meetings of the season remaining, it would be folly to write off his chances of adding another title.

Size sends nine raiders to the track, and plenty have winning chances, notably Noble Win in the opener, the Racing for Charity handicap (6.00am) over the extended mile on the all-weather surface, and unlucky last-start loser Flying Phantom in the Hong Kong Jockey Club Community Trophy (7.30am), a handicap over five furlongs.

His best chance of success, however, looks to be MUST GO, who seeks to defy top-weight and a penalty in the Empowering Youth Handicap (8.40am) over six furlongs on the all-weather.

The son of All Too Hard was an emphatic winner when racing on the surface for the first time at the beginning of the month, powering clear in the closing stages with plenty left in the locker.

With a favoured low draw once again an advantage, he should prove too strong for his rivals in the closing stages.

Although the Francis Lui-trained Patch of Theta will be all the rage in his attempt to complete a hat-trick in the Sustainability Handicap (10.50am) over seven furlongs, Size could strike again with MAGNIFICENT NINE.

Although still looking for his first win after five races, the son of Toronado will now strip in peak condition and has a handy six-pound pull in the weights for a length defeat by Patch Of Theta on their form last month.

With a low draw in his favour and Purton doing the steering, it will be disappointing if he doesn’t land his first success.

POINTERS

Must Go 8.40am Sha Tin

Magnificent Nine 10.50am Sha Tin