Time for Heel to step up

William Haggas has the likely favourite in the Galtres Stakes at York.

THURSDAY’s Listed Galtres Stakes has attracted a field of 11 fillies and mares, and looks a contest full of potential, to what looks a competitive race in which the Classic generation catch my eye.

One of the four three-year-olds in the field to note here is NAKHEEL.

Owen Burrows’ filly was a nice winner at Ascot in May having kept on well on her seasonal reappearance.

Since then, she has proved a useful filly, running with a lot of credit at Goodwood, when finishing two lengths ahead of Sea Just In Time, today’s market leader.

She’ll need to bounce back from her recent fourth at Newmarket where she found some traffic and stayed on well when making headway.

She’s also been drawn in the favourable stall of seven, with seven of the last fourteen winners coming from stalls five to nine.

There should be good value in the World Pool Win and Place markets for this Dubawi filly who has always been there or thereabouts this season.

Another three-year-old which is hard to disregard is James Owen’s NOISY JAZZ, who is looking to back up her maiden victory.

She has only had the one run, but what a run it was, resulting in a five-length demolition at Newmarket in a novice stakes, and there is no reason as to why she can’t build on this solo victory.

She is a half-sister to six winners, including Big Orange, so expect her to improve with age and experience.

Her Newmarket maiden victory was eye-catching over one mile and this step-up in trip around York is intriguing.

This totally unexposed filly has every chance of proving this step-up in trip fruitful for connections, and I like her value in the World Pool Win and Place markets.

Whilst finding value lower down the card, it is hard not to come back to the market leader SEA JUST IN TIME.

You can’t totally discount William Haggas’ filly here, as he is the top performing trainer in the race having won it three times before and he’s sure to be vying for a fourth victory in the contest.

I’d recommend combining NAKHEEL, NOISY JAZZ and SEA JUST IN TIME in a World Pool Quinella (pick the first two home in any order) to hopefully continue a successful Ebor Festival so far.

POINTERS THURSDAY

Nakheel (Win and Place) 4.10pm York

Noisy Jazz (Win and Place) 4.10pm York

Nakheel, Noisy Jazz, Sea Just In Time (Quinella/Swinger) 4.10pm York