Hubert has the Revs to give De Sousa another Ces

Silvestre de Sousa is looking for his fourth win in the Cesarewitch.

IRISH-trained horses look to have a stranglehold on the betting for this Saturday’s big handicap, the Cesarewitch (3.40pm) from Newmarket.

That’s perhaps unsurprising when you consider Irish trainers have won six of the last seven renewals of this historic race.

Naturally Willie Mullins features prominently in that list, having reeled off a hat-trick of wins between 2018 and 2020, and this year, Bunting has been the subject of strong market support.

However, I’m willing to take him and last year’s winner Alphonse Le Grande on, as I like the look of Cesarewitch Trial winner REVEREND HUBERT.

Charles Burns’ charge blew that race apart, winning by eight lengths, defeating the well-regarded Belgravian in the process.

He gets in here under a four-pound penalty, meaning he’s a pound lower than when finishing eighth behind Alphonse Le Grande in last year’s renewal.

The key to him looks to be a sound surface, and as he showed over this course and distance a few weeks ago, he’s a different horse when getting his ideal conditions.

Last year’s Cesarewitch was run on soft ground, but with conditions looking settled into the weekend, good ground is likely on Saturday, and that’s ideal for Reverend Hubert.

Another positive is the booking of jockey Silvestre de Sousa, who has won the race three times in the past and his all-action style is sure to get the best out of his mount.

At 7/1, he appeals as a strong each-way bet.

Another in the race I’m happy to take a chance on at a huge price is the Hughie Morrison-trained CAPRELO.

Morrison won this race with Sweet Selection in 2016 and knows what it takes to prepare a stayer for this unique contest.

Caprelo has been plying his trade in weaker races than this but has looked a horse with more to give since blinkers have been applied.

Two wins and a place from four starts have followed, including when winning impressively over a two-mile trip at Kempton last month.

Read more Fallen Angel to shine brightest in Matron Stakes

He could be ahead of his mark and is of interest at 33/1.

Newmarket’s card also features one of the most important juvenile Group Ones of the season, the Dewhurst Stakes (3.00pm).

This is far from an easy race to weigh up, with the picture clouded by multiple Coolmore and Godolphin entries.

Gstaad and Distant Storm look to be the standout contenders for the two powerhouse operations and are likely to be well supported in the market, but that may mean that the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained ZAVATERI once again goes under the radar.

He just got the better of Gstaad at Leopardstown last time and is still unbeaten, so arguably deserves to be favourite.

I can see his main rivals attracting the lion’s share of the money though, so my advice would be to wait and take a potentially bigger price about Zavateri on the day.

One of Aidan O’Brien’s juveniles I do think is a good bet at this stage is ENDORSEMENT, who runs in the earlier Zetland Stakes (1.50pm).

This son of Wootton Bassett was touted as potentially Group One class when winning his maiden at Tipperary in August, where he stayed on well over nine furlongs to win going away.

This 10-furlong trip at Newmarket takes some getting, so that was a positive sign, and I can see him outstaying the keen-going Look To The Stars.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Endorsement 1.50pm Newmarket

Zavateri 3.00pm Newmarket

Reverend Hubert e/w 3.40pm Newmarket

Caprelo e/w 3.40pm Newmarket