Jubilee may be treated to a Rousing Encore at York
WITH the return of the jumps season on the horizon in the UK, there’s still plenty of action to get stuck into on the level with a set of competitive races at York this Saturday.
The Coral Sprint Trophy Handicap (3.15pm) is a typically deep contest on the Knavesmire, and I think there are two here that represent a bit of ante-post value.
You’d be hard pressed to find a sprint handicapper more deserving of a win this seasonthan JUBILEE WALK.
I sided with James Ferguson’s four-year-old when he ran over course and distance in July, where he was beaten just a neck by the progressive Elmonjed, a horse that has since won in Listed company.
It was his most recent run that was most promising however, when finishing a close third in the Ayr Gold Cup.
That was a massive effort against a clear pace bias, with the front two only prevailing by a half-length from stalls 5 and 6 while he came from stall 14.
He won the race on his side by some distance and now really looks as if he’s getting his act together.
A price of 12/1 looks a very fair bet at this stage and hopefully compensation awaits for a luckless couple of runs in 2025.
ROUSING ENCORE is an intriguing runner here considering his exploits this season at the track.
He won the Churchill Tyres Handicap, a similarly competitive affair, here back in May, before creditable runs in fourth and fifth over the course and distance.
He’s clearly a horse who thrives on his racing, and after a convincing win at Ayr last time out, he looks primed to go close once again.
Quotes of 33/1 look far to big given his course record.
POINTERS SATURDAY
Jubilee Walk e/w 3.15pm York
Rousing Encore e/w 3.15pm York