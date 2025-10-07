Jubilee may be treated to a Rousing Encore at York

Rousing Encore (blue silks) won at York back in May.

WITH the return of the jumps season on the horizon in the UK, there’s still plenty of action to get stuck into on the level with a set of competitive races at York this Saturday.

The Coral Sprint Trophy Handicap (3.15pm) is a typically deep contest on the Knavesmire, and I think there are two here that represent a bit of ante-post value.

You’d be hard pressed to find a sprint handicapper more deserving of a win this seasonthan JUBILEE WALK.

I sided with James Ferguson’s four-year-old when he ran over course and distance in July, where he was beaten just a neck by the progressive Elmonjed, a horse that has since won in Listed company.

It was his most recent run that was most promising however, when finishing a close third in the Ayr Gold Cup.

That was a massive effort against a clear pace bias, with the front two only prevailing by a half-length from stalls 5 and 6 while he came from stall 14.

He won the race on his side by some distance and now really looks as if he’s getting his act together.

A price of 12/1 looks a very fair bet at this stage and hopefully compensation awaits for a luckless couple of runs in 2025.

ROUSING ENCORE is an intriguing runner here considering his exploits this season at the track.

He won the Churchill Tyres Handicap, a similarly competitive affair, here back in May, before creditable runs in fourth and fifth over the course and distance.

He’s clearly a horse who thrives on his racing, and after a convincing win at Ayr last time out, he looks primed to go close once again.

Quotes of 33/1 look far to big given his course record.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Jubilee Walk e/w 3.15pm York

Rousing Encore e/w 3.15pm York