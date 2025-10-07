Exclusive: NRL investment talks welcome but must be open, Leeds Rhinos chief

Frank discussions over Australia’s NRL potentially buying a stake in English rugby league should be welcomed, a key Super League boss has told City AM.

Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington says calls from Peter V’landys, chair of Australia’s governing body, to look at investment should be heard as part of a wider discussion between the NRL and the Super League.

V’landys said “we’re looking at” possible investment, adding that “we go over there for the Ashes and we’ll be speaking to the clubs to see how we can help. We’ll look at it because it’s important to have a strong English competition.”

While V’landys is understood to have set up a number of informal meetings with NRL-sympathetic club chiefs during the Ashes, which begin this month, there are no formal discussions with the Rugby Football League planned yet.

NRL investment?

And former RFL president Hetherington, who will join the new ownership group at London Broncos led by former Brisbane Broncos legend Darren Lockyer full-time from November, has welcomed calls for discussions.

“We need that sort of open, honest conversation,” the 71-year-old said. “Because at the end of the day we’re both effectively working for the same sport. We need to collaborate on what we can do to help each other and how best to help each other.

“So discussions are the way forward: honest conversation, debate, understanding of each other’s abilities and each other’s needs and so on, and ultimately, how we can best help each other.”

Hetherington also called on further collaboration on a global TV deal, which he says should focus on closer broadcast synergy for both the NRL and Super League, as well as leading the way to form a global calendar for the next 10 years.

Ashes

England will kick off hosting a three-Test Ashes series against Australia for the first time in over 20 years later this month, with a match at Wembley Stadium followed by fixtures in Liverpool and Leeds.

Hetherington hopes the popularity of the opening Test, for which half of the tickets have been purchased by buyers in London postcodes, can help the Broncos in coming years.

He insists that the Championship club have put together “a very comprehensive presentation” with “significant support” to back their application to join an expanded Super League next season.

“What our vision and our plan is to not only to create a successful sub league team and club,” he added, “but also to actually connect with the rest of the rugby league communities in London and the South and raise the profile of the game.”