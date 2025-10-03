Fownes’ Joy to Spring into action whatever the weather at Sha Tin

Joy Of Spring is a four-time winner over nine furlongs.

ANOTHER Tropical Storm is looking large over the South China Sea and racecourse officials will be keeping a beady eye on the weather forecast, praying the expected deluge of rain does not materialise until after the action has ended on Saturday.

One galloper who won’t mind whatever surface conditions are like, is the Caspar Fownes-trained JOY OF SPRING who has won on all types of going in the past, including soft last June, and takes his chance in the Nam Long Shan Handicap (10.45am) over nine furlongs.

The six-year-old produced an encouraging seasonal debut, which in hindsight was short of his best, when third to useful handicapper Master Of All over seven furlongs last month, and now steps up to his optimum trip.

The former four-time winner over the trip, including two over the course and distance, has suffered niggling internal issues in the past, but has had a clean bill of health since before the end of last season and will strip in mint condition raring to go.

A recent track-work gallop as a prep for this contest was the best he had produced for some time, and his fitness could prove pivotal against several key rivals, including Gentleman Legacy, who resumes after his summer break.

With jockey Vincent Ho taking over from Ellis Wong in the saddle and having an impressive record of two wins and three places from five rides on the son of Deep Field, the omens are looking good.

With the Fownes stable continuing in a rich vein of form, and near the top of the trainers’ leaderboard with seven wins already this season, it will be disappointing if this progressive handicapper does not continue his upward curve in the ratings.

POINTERS

Joy Of Spring 10.45am Sha Tin