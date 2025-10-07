Eustace Keen to open seasonal account with Molly

Trainer David Eustace saddled 36 winners in his debut Hong Kong season last year.

BANK on British-born trainer David Eustace to finally get off the mark for the season when he sends a potentially strong and select handful of gallopers to Happy Valley.

The former Australian champion trainer exceeded expectations with 36 winners in his first season in Hong Kong and has built up a powerful stable full of potential Group race performers.

Eustace had warned his many thousands of supporters and fans that it would be a slow start from the yard this current campaign, but there have been signs in the past couple of weeks his stable is ready to strike, and it could happen at the Valley.

Amazing Award in division one of the Man Cheung Handicap (12.05pm) over the extended mile, and Celestial Patch in division two at 1.05pm, are both worth a second look, but it is KEEN MOLLY, who takes his chance in the HKEX Cup (2.15pm) over the extended mile, who really catches the eye.

This former Australian galloper, who cost well over a million pounds as a yearling, failed to deliver high expectations for connections despite winning a couple of races, and was subsequently shipped off to his new home.

Eustace has been patient with this son of Snitzel, running him only twice in Hong Kong to date, but there was plenty to like about his encouraging effort when fourth to Master Of All in a competitive seven-furlong handicap at Sha Tin last month.

Having been up with the early pace from the off, he stayed on at one-pace in the closing stages, which suggests he will find the extra distance ideal, and he could be well-handicapped.

POINTERS

Keen Molly 2.15pm Happy Valley