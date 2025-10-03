Mojave can Desert rivals in the finish for red-hot Newnham

Trainer Mark Newnham currently tops the trainers’ championship after a winning double on Wednesday.

RACING fans in Hong Kong are back at Sha Tin for the third time in under a week, as the premier track hosts a 10-race mixed-bag of action, on both turf and the all-weather surface on Saturday.

Australian trainer Mark Newnham, who has firmly established himself as one of the leading lights in the training ranks, moved to the top of the championship table with another winning double on Wednesday.

With winners at the last five-meetings, Newnham is likely to improve further on his present eight-winner tally, especially with his three-runner assault on the High West Handicap (9.35am) over the extended mile on the all-weather surface..

Course-and-distance specialist Talents Ambition is a crowd favourite having won three and placed a similar number of times from just seven runs on dirt, while stable companion Sing Dragon has an even better record on the surface, winning four times.

Last start winner MOJAVE DESERT may, however, be the galloper to focus on from the stable, having won with plenty in hand just under a fortnight ago, and now carrying bottom-weight after stepping up into Class Two company.

With the in-form Andrea Atzeni aboard for his final ride before jetting off to France to partner Giavellotto in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Sunday, he can sign off with a winner.

Another yard near the top of the trainers’ title race, is Jamie Richards’ stable, with five wins and five places from just 38 runners.

Richards will be secretly praying BULB GENERAL confirms the high esteem everyone holds about this son of Embellish, who is likely to be a live Classic Four-Year-Old Series contender early next year.

The trainer has resisted the urge to step his stable star up in trip and keeps to six furlongs again in the Tung Lung Chau Handicap (10.10am).

Two course-and-distance wins in scintillating style are hard to overlook, but he races against tougher opposition now, including Chateauneuf, The Boom Box and Infinite Resolve.

Jockey Zac Purton is aboard again, there is has obvious belief that there is plenty more to come from the New Zealand-bred gelding, and he’s likely to be an exciting prospect looking ahead.

POINTERS

Mojave Desert 9.35am Sha Tin

Bulb General 10.10am Sha Tin