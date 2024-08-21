Content to open Heavens Gate on the Knavesmire

Ryan Moore (pictured) rides Irish Oaks silver medallist, Content, in the Yorkshire Oaks at York.

HOW Leovanni was allowed to go off at such a big price at Royal Ascot still amazes me.

She had such a strong reputation going into the Queen Mary and duly obliged impressively despite a marked market drift on the day of the race.

At the time of writing, however, she remains a well-fancied and short-priced favourite for Thursday’s Group Two Lowther Stakes (1.50pm) at York, and to that extent, I am keen to take her on.

HEAVENS GATE sticks out as the filly to do so with as she continues to progress with her racing.

Aidan O’Brien’s filly has bags of experience under her belt, including two wins across the Irish Sea and a pair of placed efforts in Group company in the UK.

The master of Ballydoyle is known for his many training talents, one of which is his ability to improve fillies on the racetrack, and I think his daughter of Churchill is ready to show a career best.

Leovanni is still likely to be popular with punters, so I’ll be seeking out the value to be had on World Pool’s Win market with O’Brien’s sole representative via tote.co.uk.

Later on the card is the Group One Yorkshire Oaks (3.35pm) where I think it could yet again pay to side with an improving Ballydoyle filly.

While CONTENT did land a Group Three as a two-year-old, it’s fair to say that she didn’t set the world alight.

What she did do, though, was build up lots of experience, and that has stood to her this season, as she has put in four solid efforts in Group One company in 2024.

Her most recent run came when only narrowly defeated by a brilliantly ridden You Got To Me, who reopposes here, in the Irish Oaks, which was certainly a career best.

You’d be worried that Emily Upjohn could return to form and be hard to beat, but I am still keen to side with the younger legs and recommend backing Content in the World Pool Win market.

POINTERS THURSDAY

Heavens Gate (Win) 1.50pm, York

Content (Win) 3.35pm, York