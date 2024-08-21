Independent bookmaker urges small stakes punters to bet with the Tote

One of the biggest Flat meetings of the year takes place at York (pictured) this week.

THOSE looking to have a flutter at York should think about placing their bet with the Tote instead of traditional fixed-odds bookmakers – that’s overarching advice coming from a source you may not expect.

William Woodhams, CEO of independent bookmaker Fitzdares, is happy to signpost business away from his pitch in order to “help secure racing’s funding for the future.”

On announcing the integration of Tote’s pool betting service to Fitzdares’ pioneering The Racing App, Woodhams said: “Small-staking punters should be encouraged to bet with the Tote, or an equivalent pool. If every £10 or exotic bet is put through the Tote, it would help secure racing’s funding for the future.”

While pools and fixed odds betting operators are often seen as having competiting interests, Woodhams’ view represents a radical approach to unite bookmaking forces around the mutually beneficial goal of growing betting on racing to support the sport long term.

Woodhams also acknowledged the distinction between the services Fitzdares and the Tote offer, as he said: “As an independent racing bookmaker, our bread and butter is taking larger stakes from our customers and we are committed to servicing these clients in a safe and responsible way.”

The partnership will initially see Tote’s exotic Placepot, Quadpot and Double bet types available to punters via the app, as well as single bets in due course.

Alex Frost, Chief Executive of the UK Tote, said: “We are delighted to partner with Fitzdares to bring the Tote’s most popular bets, including the Placepot, to racing fans via The Racing App. It is essential that everyone invested in racing works together on innovative solutions to help bring new fans and revenue streams to the sport.”

With the first three days of York’s Ebor Festival being World Pool days, the timing of the launch means The Racing App will also provide punters with the opportunity to take advantage of the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s deep globally commingled pools.

Countries such as Hong Kong, Japan and France all have solely tote or Parimutuel betting, which helps plough significant returns back into racing, and the hope is that a stronger Tote in the UK would help boost returns to racing and grow the sport.

That’s something that should resonate with all racing fans.