Insanity far from a mad bet in Friday’s opener

Insanity (in Rest of World yellow silks left) has won twice since returning to the Flat.

YORK is a very hard place for jockeys to ride winners, but Rossa Ryan has one of the best strike-rates in the weighing room at 16% and I fancy him to land the opening 1m4f Sky Bet Handicap (1.50pm) with INSANITY.

Alan King’s four-year-old had a couple of starts over hurdles last December, which didn’t go exactly to plan, but things have improved back on the Flat.

A winner at Windsor in April, the gelded son of Nathaniel was then narrowly denied at Ascot in July before winning earlier this month in the Shergar Cup.

Conditions have been pretty quick at York this week, but there is rain forecast on Thursday evening and he would appreciate a drop or two to take the sting out of the ground.

He is worth playing in the World Pool win and place markets, as well as including in a Quinella or Swinger perm.

I will also be backing LIEBER POWER for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy, another runner in fine form.

The Cracksman gelding has been first or second in his last four starts, with one of the two victories coming over course and distance last month.

Admittedly he’s a lot higher in the weights now, but he is progressive and all looks set for a big run.

Although there are some unexposed three-year-olds towards the head of the market, notably Wafei for the Haggas team, no winner from that generation has been successful in the past decade.

I’d rather play a few bigger priced horses in a Quinella perm and I just can’t leave out the old boy EUCHEN GLEN.

Jim Goldie’s 11-year-old has been an absolute star for connections, earning almost £400,000 in prize money.

He was a decent sixth in the John Smith’s Cup last month, before running a fine fourth in the Summer Handicap at Glorious Goodwood. He was also fourth in last year’s Ebor.

The son of Authorized loves it at York and it would be no surprise to see him go close.

