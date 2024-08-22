Camille Pissarro creates the best impression in open Gimcrack

Aidan O’Brien (pictured) goes for his first Gimcrack Stakes win with Camille Pissarro.

THERE aren’t many big races that Aidan O’Brien hasn’t won in 23 years, but the Gimcrack Stakes (3.00pm) is one of them.

In truth, it’s not a race the master of Ballydoyle has really targeted with his best stock, but this year I think he’s lined up one of his better juvenile colts for the Group Two in the shape of CAMILLE PISSARRO.

He was an eye-catching winner on debut at Navan over the six-furlongs, where he marked himself out as a horse to follow and ran with plenty of credit next time out in Group company at the Curragh.

His 11-placed finish at Royal Ascot reads a lot better than the formbook suggests, only beaten four-and-a-quarter lengths behind Rashabar, who has since gone on to run well in a Group One at Deauville.

The Wootton Bassett colt’s most recent start was a fine second to another Group One scorer in Babouche; the Juddmonte filly having then beaten Whistlejacket in the Phoenix earlier this month.

While he may want further than six furlongs in time, I still think he has enough pace to prove the best here, and I’ll be backing him in World Pool’s Win and Place markets via tote.co.uk.

It’s never a bad thing to see a York course and distance success on a horse’s record when they return to the Knavesmire, so I’m keen to include ANDESITE in a World Pool perm.

He showed a fantastic attitude to knuckle down and score on debut at the track back in May, with the second having come out and won a Listed race on his third start since.

Karl Burke’s colt was heavily backed and expected to run a big race in the Group Two Coventry Stakes on what was meant to be his next outing but had to be pulled on the day after picking up an injury in his box.

The Pinatubo colt might be a touch fresh after such a long gap between his debut and now, but expect top trainer Burke to have him ready to show his best.

He’s worth rolling into a Quinella (pick the first two home in any order) with the Ballydoyle runner.

POINTERS FRIDAY

Camille Pissarro (Win and Place) 3.00pm, York

Camille Pissarro and Andesite (Quinella) 3.00pm, York