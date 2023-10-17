Lor’s Beauty on a Mission to discover winning feeling

Frankie Lor has saddled eight winners so far this season

IT’S NO surprise to see that Caspar Fownes is joint-leader in the trainers’ championship table, with 11 wins already this season.

The popular 56-year-old made no secret that he was gunning for his fifth title before the season started and, with winners flowing at regular intervals – five wins in the last seven meetings – it appears everything is going according to plan.

Fownes and Happy Valley appear to be a match made in heaven, with the Australian rightly proclaimed King of the Valley, and with seven winners already at his favourite track.

The trainer sends a raiding party of seven gallopers to the venue, including three last start winners; M Unicorn in the Horsepower Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile, Capital Delight in the first division of the Speedy Handicap (3.15pm) over six furlongs and Lucky Gor in the second division of the same race (3.50pm).

M Unicorn will be the most popular of the trio, having spread-eagled his rivals in impressive fashion at the end of last month.

With further progress ensured, having only raced over the course and distance four times, his chance looks obvious, although a wide gate in 10 is a concern and the handicapper, not happy with his last-start performance, has given him a hefty eight-pound penalty.

With his odds likely to be short, it may pay to take a chance instead with the well-handicapped Frankie Lor-trained BEAUTY MISSION, who has raced against better company in the past and has suffered from either awkward or wide draws on numerous occasions.

This time with an inside draw of three in his favour, a trouble-free transit looks likely and, with Matthew Chadwick doing the steering, he can cause a surprise.

POINTERS

Beauty Mission e/w 2.15pm Happy Valley