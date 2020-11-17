Hong Kong Racing Tips: Fownes’ contender to put a smile on your face

TRAINER Caspar Fownes arrives at his favourite track Happy Valley on Wednesday with his stable in the form of their lives.

The cheerful Australian can’t stop training winners at present with half-a-dozen saluting the judge in the past fortnight and 23 successes to his name since the season begun in September, he already finds himself eight clear of his nearest pursuers in the trainers’ title race.

His record gets even better when looking at his figures at the inner-city track and it’s no wonder he’s nicknamed the ‘King of the Valley’.

He has saddled 63 runners at the Valley this season, with an impressive record of 13 winners and 11 places.

He has seven runners on the nine-race programme, with the Joao Moreira-ridden Green Luck his stand-out performer in the main event of the day, the Class 2 Cheung Hong Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile.

This race looks a hard puzzle to solve however, and a less obvious choice but offering some attractive value could be improving FAST PACE who faces nine rivals in the Shun Lee Handicap (12.15pm).

This son of New Zealand champion stallion Savabeel made £300,000 at the Hong Kong International Sales in 2019, but a subsequent leg injury kept him off the track for a year.

Fownes has had to be extra-patient with him, but this month’s encouraging effort, when fifth and just denied in a bunched finish over seven furlongs, indicates he is now ready to strike.

POINTERS

Fast Pace 12.15pm Happy Valley