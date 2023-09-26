Lucky Caspar Fownes to conduct his own Valley Concerto

Trainer Caspar Fownes has saddled three winners at Happy Valley this season

IT IS worth keeping a close eye on the Caspar Fownes yard in Hong Kong at present, especially at inner-city track Happy Valley.

The popular and former four-time champion trainer has already struck gold with a handful of winners this month, but also importantly, has hit the crossbar with seven runners-up, suggesting the stable is bubbling and ready to explode into form.

Make a note of all his runners in the foreseeable future, especially at his favourite venue, Happy Valley, where he has already had three wins and 12 places.

Most of his seven raiders at the meeting can be given some sort of chance, especially LUCKY GOR, who had limited preparation before running an encouraging race a fortnight ago and is guaranteed to strip fitter.

Leading pilot Hugh Bowman takes the ride in the Melbourne Cup Tour Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs and, with an all-important low draw of three in his favour, the partnership should be hard to catch down the home straight.

Earlier on the card, CONCERTO has been given a winning opportunity in the Magpie Handicap (1.45pm) over the extended mile.

A health issue curtailed his career at the beginning of last year, but the son of Dalakhani came back strongly in the latter stages of the season with a couple of impressive victories, both over the course and distance.

There is no doubt the Luke Ferraris-ridden gelding has plenty more left in the locker, and a recent track trial should have put him spot-on for this contest.

In a race that shouldn’t take too much winning, it will be disappointing if he doesn’t go close.

POINTERS

Concerto 1.45pm Happy Valley

Lucky Gor 2.15pm Happy Valley