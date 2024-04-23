Fownes looking to rise on Cloud of Glory at the Valley

Caspar Fownes lies sixth in the Trainers’ Championship with 40 winners

IT HAS been good to see trainer Caspar Fownes back in the winners’ circle in the last couple of weeks.

In fact, Fownes has had a pretty good month in April with six wins and eight places from just 38 runners.

When it comes to saddling winners at Happy Valley, Fownes is usually in a league of his own.

The former four-time Champion Trainer is yet again confirming his king of the Valley status, with 26 of his 40 victories this season coming at the iconic circuit.

Fownes sends half-a-dozen gallopers to the Valley, with a few of them down to dangerous marks in the handicap, and Noble Pursuit well-drawn to go close again in the Seoul Handicap (3.50pm) over nine furlongs.

His best chance of success, however, is when he teams up with Hugh Bowman aboard GLORY CLOUD in the first division of the Busan Handicap (2.45pm) over six furlongs.

This son of Charm Spirit travelled supremely well throughout his recent contest, when taken to the back of the field from his double-figure draw and bursting late on to the scene to nab third place behind Exuberant.

There is no doubting he would have troubled the winner if the waiting tactics hadn’t been overdone, and Bowman has an opportunity to compensate supporters with a similar ride if sitting a little closer to the early pace.

Our Lucky Glory and Golden Luck will have their supporters on recent form, while Winning Heart is surely better than his latest performance and capable of outrunning his odds.

POINTERS

Glory Cloud 2.45pm Happy Valley