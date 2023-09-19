Galvanic can go Dancing towards a win for Fownes

Dancing Code was a winner under Vincent Ho at Happy Valley last season

EXPECT the Caspar Fownes fan club to be out in force when city-track Happy Valley resumes with another eight-race midweek programme in Hong Kong today.

The proclaimed King of the Valley may have relinquished his crown to Francis Lui last season, but you can guarantee the former four-time champion trainer will be going all out to wrest back his title.

Fownes, who has made no secret he expects to be challenging for the trainers’ title this season, has already made a good start to the current campaign, with three winners in the opening week.

The 56-year-old, who has recorded a staggering 571 career winners at the Valley, sends a 10-horse raiding party to his favourite venue, and his devoted followers will surely be disappointed if he doesn’t come away with at least a winning treble.

There is no doubt that the talented and progressive four-year-old DANCING CODE, owned by superstar singer Aaron Kwok, will be taking centre stage in the Tsim Sha Tsui East Handicap (3.15pm) over six furlongs.

The iconic Asian heart-throb is expected to be present the Valley, much to the delight of his adoring female fans – desperate to catch a glimpse of their hero – and also to bettors, who know that when Kwok makes a visit to the track, it’s all systems go for his galloper.

The Australian-bred gelding has to give weight to his 10 rivals, but is already a course and distance winner and, most importantly, is equipped with blinkers for the first-time, having won twice with them fitted back in his home country.

Having returned to the track looking strong and healthy following the summer-break, and having run an encouraging trial recently, he should be hard to beat.

The stable may have already struck gold earlier on in the card, when GALVANIC is expected to gain an overdue victory in the International Conference of Racing Analysts and Veterinarians Cup (2.15pm), a six-furlong handicap.

The Vincent Ho-ridden four-year-old proved costly to supporters last season, having failed to deliver when favourite in his last three races, but has had some excuses along the way.

Equipped with blinkers for the first time, his track work has been impressive and he has a low draw in his favour, so it will be disappointing if he doesn’t finally get his head in front.

Other stable contenders to keep a close eye on are June Planet in the International Group of Specialist Racing Veterinarians Handicap (1.15pm) over the extended mile and Charming Steed in the Hung Hom Bay Handicap (1.45pm) over five furlongs.

Both looked in need of their runs when making their seasonal reappearances last week, and are sure to improve further, especially the latter, who drops down into the bottom class for the first time.

POINTERS

Galvanic 2.15pm Happy Valley

Dancing Code 3.15pm Happy Valley