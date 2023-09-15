Caspar Fownes can expect to be Proud of his Dragon

Caspar Fownes recorded his first winner of the new season at Happy Valley on Wednesday

IT HASN’T been easy for bettors in the first week of the new Hong Kong racing season, with only three market leaders obliging in 18 races, and a few long odds-on shots vanquished along the way.

With weather conditions still unpredictable and showers forecast again over the weekend, patience is going to be a key word for the next couple of weeks.

Sha Tin provides a host of trappy handicaps on the programme and a couple of all-weather contests have been thrown in for good measure.

Zac Purton supporters must have left Happy Valley on Wednesday in despair after their money-making jockey left the track winnerless, and will now surely be looking for compensation.

Progressive Self Improvement in the six-furlong Tai Hang Handicap (6.00am), which takes place on the dirt surface, and talented but fragile Ka Ying Warrior in the six-furlong Chinese Recreation Club Challenge Cup Handicap (9.35pm) will be both expected to get Purton back in the winners’ circle, much to the delight of his fans.

Trainer Caspar Fownes has been telling all and sundry that he expects to be challenging for the trainers’ title this season, and it’s easy to see why with a number of expensive new recruits and plenty of well-handicapped horses.

After getting off the mark for the season at Happy Valley in midweek, Fownes has been bullish about the prospects of PROUD DRAGON in the Central Handicap (10.10am) over seven furlongs.

There is no doubt the six-year-old is well-rated on his best form and looked particularly impressive in a recent trial.

Other horses to keep an eye out on are bottom-weights, the Pierre Ng-trained Medic Elite in the first division of the seven-furlong So Kon Po Handicap (7.30am), and the Andrea Atzeni-ridden President’s Choice in the Wan Chai Handicap (8.35am) over a mile.

POINTERS

Proud Dragon (e/w) 10.10am Sha Tin