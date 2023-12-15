Caspar Fownes hoping for some good Karma at Sha Tin

Vincent Ho is back aboard the Caspar Fownes-trained Karma

RACING is back at Sha Tin on Sunday with a 10-race programme on both the all-weather and turf and features the £280,000 Lukfook Jewellery Cup (8.10am), a Class Two handicap over five furlongs.

The city still seems to be on a high following last Sunday’s hugely exciting and highly emotive success of Golden Sixty in the Hong Kong International Mile.

The legendary eight-year-old, who produced the performance of his career to put himself top of the equine history-makers in Hong Kong, has now even had a wristwatch made in his honour by owner Stanley Chan, which will be sold for £90 a piece with all profits going to charity!

You can guarantee there will be queues a mile long, with his many thousands of fans wanting to buy this timepiece in honour of their favourite galloper.

Back to racing on Sunday, the David Hall-trained Invincible Sage takes centre stage in the feature race (8.10am), having caught the imagination with two impressive wins this season.

Now up in class after those two victories, he finds himself competing against some of the fastest five-furlong specialists in the territory, notably Kurpany, with a 10-pound claimer aboard, and Dream Winner, once reckoned the ‘second coming’ after winning his first three races, and looking near his best again with an impressive trial win recently.

Invincible Sage will probably start at short odds to complete a hat-trick, but is no certainty in this company and a watching brief is advised.

Trainer Caspar Fownes, who had a winning double at Happy Valley in midweek, will surely be full of confidence when he saddles highly progressive and potentially long-term Group performer KARMA in the Lukfook Joaillerie Handicap (9.15am) over a mile.

With a low draw and long home straight in his favour, it will be a major disappointment if he does not get back in the winners’ circle, especially after an unlucky defeat at the Valley last time.

POINTERS

Karma 9.15am Sha Tin