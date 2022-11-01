Fownes has Royal ready to ensure Ferraris is Pride of the Valley

Caption: Luke Ferraris is well on the way to exceeding last season’s total of 20 winners

IT WAS good to see 20-year-old Luke Ferraris back in the limelight after steering long-standing maiden Smiling Time to victory at Happy Valley on Sunday.

Ferraris, son of former Hong Kong-based trainer David Ferraris, was a big hit in his home country, with over 300 winners, two South African champion apprentice titles, and a Group One victory to his name.

Since arriving in Hong Kong as a fully licenced rider last season – he rode 20 winners – Ferraris is proving to be one of the emerging talents, alongside compatriot Lyle Hewitson, in the jockey ranks, and looks destined for a top career in the years to come.

Ferraris has already hit the bullseye seven times this season, with five of those coming at the tricky Valley circuit.

He is proving popular with the majority of trainers in the territory, notably Caspar Fownes, who has put him up on three winners from just nine rides.

Fownes and Ferraris join forces twice during the action at the city-track, with ROYAL PRIDE looking to be their best hope in the Shek Pik Handicap (12.15pm) over the extended mile.

Before making his way to Hong Kong, this son of Medaglia d’Oro was placed in Group company over a mile when owned by Godolphin in Australia.

Fownes has had to be patient with the five-year-old who has taken time to acclimatise to his new surroundings, but there are reasons to believe he is now about to peak.

Two runs this season, one an encouraging eighth over a mile at Sha Tin, suggest he is well handicapped, and any rain at the track will enhance his prospects.

POINTERS

Royal Pride (e/w) 12.15pm Happy Valley