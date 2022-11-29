In-form Ho can help Soldier Rise High above rivals

Francis Lui (right) and Vincent Ho have a great record at Happy Valley this season

THE WINNING combination of trainer Francis Lui and jockey Vincent Ho are set to strike again at Happy Valley today, when they team up with HIGH RISE SOLDIER in division one of the Ibrox Handicap (11.45am) over six furlongs.

Both Lui and Ho have been some of the dominant forces to follow at the city-track since racing resumed in September.

Of Lui’s 16 winners, 10 have come at the Valley this season, and with 14 places, he is currently running at a 50 percent win and place strike-rate.

Ho is not far behind, with 15 of his 21 seasonal victories coming from the track, alongside an impressive 46 percent win and place record.

With the partnership having already combined for eight victories this season, they will surely fancy their chances of adding to that tally when High Rise Soldier drops down in class for the first time in his career.

The son of Snitzel has found it tough going since recording his last success from a seven-pound higher mark earlier in the year, but there are sound reasons to believe he is going to find this assignment much easier.

His recent form is the best on view, having finished strongly over an inadequate five-furlong journey behind smart Heroic Master three weeks ago, and previously finishing a close-up sixth behind useful sprinter Yo Beauty from a three-pound higher mark in September.

This horse has a good record when wearing blinkers, and is equipped with them this time for the first time since March 2021. All he should need is some luck during the journey.

An awkward draw of eight isn’t as bad as it looks with him always mapped to go back from the start.

Provided Vincent Ho navigates him into a good position before turning into the home straight, his finishing-kick should do the rest and he will be hard to beat.

Later on in the eight-race card, it may be worth taking a chance on jockey Hugh Bowman to continue his impressive record since starting to ride in the territory 10 days ago.

Four wins and nine places from just 23 rides is ample confirmation that the legendary Australian pilot isn’t over in Hong Kong just for a holiday, and his eight rides merit close scrutiny.

The booking of Bowman for the Frankie Lor-trained FLAMING PASSION in the second division of the Ibrox Handicap (1.15pm) over six furlongs is eye-catching, especially as the five-year-old suffered a tough and wide journey when sixth to Leslie a fortnight ago.

This time, with the prime inside draw in stall one a bonus, and his recent trackwork suggesting he has improved in the lead-up to this contest, the omens are looking good and a good run can be expected.

An obvious danger must be the Zac Purton-ridden Rattan Kingdom who dashed fast and late when runner-up from an outside draw last start. The present form of the stable, with just one win from over 50 runners, tempers enthusiasm, however.

POINTERS

High Rise Soldier 11.45am Happy Valley

Flaming Passion (e/w) 1.15pm Happy Valley