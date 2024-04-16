Cheer could be welcome winner for title chasing Ng

Pierre Ng leads the trainers’ championship race by five from Francis Lui

LONG-time trainers’ title leader Pierre Ng is suddenly finding his stable under intense pressure from the chasing pack in the championship race.

With just under three months of the season remaining – 24 fixtures left – Ng finds himself looking over his shoulder as trainer Francis Lui, after yet another winning treble at Sha Tin last Sunday, has cut his lead to five.

Ng, who was 16 winners clear of his rivals at the beginning of the year and still a dozen ahead last month, is now finding winners hard to come by, not because his stable is out of form, but because many of his handicappers are on a high rating.

The 40-year-old trainer is represented in eight of the nine races at the Valley with top-weight KA YING CHEER probably offering him his best hope of saddling another winner.

The low-mileage four-year-old lines up in the second division of the Mount Butler Handicap (2.10pm) over six furlongs and expectations that he can concede weight to his rivals will be high.

Having won on his debut over six furlongs at Sha Tin in October, this Australian-bred galloper hasn’t been beaten far against better class opposition since and returns to the track a fresh horse following a near four-month break.

Three recent trials should now put him spot-on for his comeback and, with a low draw favouring his on-pace running style, he should be hard to catch.

Trainer John Size will probably saddle the favourite Country Dancer in the contest, whose recent form can be ignored, having suffered tough journeys from double figure draws.

He is fairly treated on his best form and, with Zac Purton aboard for the first time, rates the principle threat.

POINTERS

Ka Ying Cheer 2.10pm Happy Valley