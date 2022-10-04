Take the plunge on Yellowfin for Amigos Ho and Lui

TRAINER Jamie Richards makes a belated start to his Hong Kong career when he saddles his first runners of the season on a nine-race programme at Happy Valley today.

New Zealand born Richards has a CV that most trainers would die for, with the 33-year-old the most prolific winning handler from his country.

He holds the record for the most winners (160) in a season and has saddled a staggering 53 Group 1 winners in a short six-and-a-half year career, including 13 victories at the top level in a single season.

Richards, who officially joined the Hong Kong training ranks during the summer, has taken a patient approach with his stable, meticulously preparing his three gallopers for their first appearance of the season at the inner-city track.

Flying On The Turf in division one of the Island Handicap (12.15pm) and Fortune Master in division two of the Island Handicap (1.45pm), both over six furlongs, as well as Rattan Kingdom in division two of the Wong Chuk Hang Handicap (3.50pm), again over six furlongs, have each trialled twice leading up to their races.

All three are hard to fancy on past form, although a class drop will help Flying On The Turf, but you can guarantee their young trainer will have improved them and they are certainly worth close scrutiny in their respective races.

One person who hasn’t taken a patient approach to the start of the season is jockey Vincent Ho, who with nine winners in September, recorded his best ever start since joining the jockey ranks.

A winning treble at Happy Valley last week must have put the popular local pilot on cloud nine, and with a full book of rides this week he is likely to continue his successful run.

The likes of Loyal Ambition, who was given too much to do when runner-up a fortnight ago, in the Shum Wan Handicap (1.15pm) over the extended mile, and consistent sprinter Namjong Sings in the six-furlong Tai Shue Wan Handicap (2.45pm), both have bright chances of adding to Ho’s tally.

Ho, however, may have even better prospects when he climbs aboard well-handicapped AMIGOS GIGGLE in the Nam Fung Handicap (12.45pm) over the extended mile.

This Australian-bred gelding has proved frustrating in the past but has looked an improved galloper since joining Caspar Fownes’ stable, and has been working well during the break.

A recent encouraging trial suggests he is fit and raring to go, and with Ho riding at his minimum weight he looks set to score his first win.

When bettors see trainer Francis Lui and Ho team up they reckon it’s a ready-made recipe for success. The combination has already yielded 85 winners in just over four seasons, including a winning double at the Valley last week.

They can further improve on their successful partnership with highly talented YELLOWFIN, who looks in mint condition, and should be hard to beat in division two of the Wong Chuk Hang Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs.

POINTERS

Amigos Giggle 12.45pm Happy Valley

Yellowfin 3.50pm Happy Valley