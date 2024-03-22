Sinba can continue Cruz’s good form with McDonald up

Trainer Tony Cruz’s stable has been in strong form in recent weeks

IT HAS been good to see legendary trainer Tony Cruz making the headlines this month in Hong Kong.

The former dual Champion Trainer – let’s not forget he was also six-time Champion Jockey in the territory – has struck a purple patch of form over the last few weeks, saddling seven winners and picking up 10 places from just 49 runners.

The rejuvenated California Spangle was obviously the highlight for the stable, winning the Group One Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup a fortnight ago, and there are reasons to believe Cruz can extend his successful winning tally this weekend.

Although the stable has only an outside chance of winning the BMW HK Derby (8.15am) with Beauty Crescent, they have better prospects of tasting success with a two-pronged attack in the Rapper Dragon Handicap (8.55pm) over six furlongs.

Both Whizz Kid and last start winner Beauty Charge are in tip-top shape, with the latter well-handicapped at his best and ideally drawn in gate two.

Cruz is three-handed in the Designs On Rome Handicap (9.30am) over nine furlongs, spearheaded by strong stayer The Best Peach, who looks close to a win, and light-weights Majestic Victory and the improving Enigma.

SINBA is a notable contender for the stable in the Ambitious Dragon Handicap (10.05am) over seven furlongs, having only raced a couple of times for Cruz since being transferred from Jamie Richards’ yard.

The talented five-year-old has been hindered by a sequence of double-figure draws this season, but nevertheless proved he still had ability when beaten just over a length by probable favourite Green N White over the course and distance in January and is now seven pounds better off.

This time, with a low draw in stall two in his favour and the booking of top-pilot James McDonald the icing on the cake, he is capable of getting back into the winners’ circle.

POINTERS

Sinba (e/w) 10.05am Sha Tin