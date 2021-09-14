Hong Kong Racing Tips: Trust in Energy for top combination Moreira and Cruz

FORM students will be licking their lips with anticipation when MIG ENERGY lines-up in the Tai Shue Wan Handicap over six furlongs at 3.15pm.

The six-year-old, having been dropped 3lbs by the handicapper during the close-season, finds himself racing off an 8lb lower mark from last season’s track and trip victory.

A closer inspection on form-lines through some of his rivals sees him exceptionally well-handicapped against the likes of Simply Fluke and Classic Posh, while he is 16lbs better off than Triple Triple who beat him in February.

Another pointer to his chances is that Moreira teams up with trainer Tony Cruz for only the second time this season.

The combination, who have been a prolific winning partnership in season’s past, struck gold on the first day of the current campaign when Californiadeepshot won decisively at Sha Tin.

With Cruz’s stable in good form at present – two wins and five places from just 16 runners – and an encouraging winning trial for Mig Energy with Moreira aboard, the omens are looking good.

With many of his rivals renowned as strong finishers, he is mapped for an ideal journey sitting just off the pace from the start, and then can make his bid for glory turning into the straight.

Consistent track specialist Simply Fluke, and highly regarded Exuberant are fit and well for their seasonal runs and are rated the principal threats.

POINTERS

Mig Energy 3.15pm Happy Valley