Fownes and Cruz could be Winning again in stylish Fashion

Newly arrived Australian jockey Ben Thompson is looking for his third winner in Hong Kong

THERE doesn’t seem to be a Happy Valley race meeting go by nowadays without HK Derby-winning jockey Zac Purton aboard a couple of highly touted gallopers that start at much shorter odds than their form warrants.

It looks likely to happen again today, when the Champion Jockey is first given the leg up on Beauty Waves, likely to go off odds-on favourite in the Hok Yuen Handicap (1.45pm) over five furlongs, and then Beauty Infinity in the Kowloon City Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs.

The John Size-trained Beauty Infinity was rated unlucky when a beaten odds-on favourite a fortnight ago and, despite looking a clear form choice, it may still be worth taking a chance with fast improving FASHION LEGEND who looks ready to peak for the Caspar Fownes stable.

This son of Deep Field was a winner twice in Australia, including a Group Three contest, and – most notably – is ridden by new Hong Kong jockey Ben Thompson, who gets the call up to renew his successful partnership again.

An encouraging effort when a close-up fourth to Solid Impact at Sha Tin earlier this month suggests the four-year-old is in prime condition and is capable of a surprise.

Trainer Tony Cruz was once again amongst the winners with a winning double at Sha Tin on Sunday, stretching the stable’s incredible run of good fortune to 10 victories already this month.

The stable send seven raiders to the city track, including WINNING HEART, who looks handicapped to score his first victory in the territory, when lining up in division one of the Lok Fu Handicap (12.10pm) over six furlongs.

POINTERS

Winning Heart 12.10pm Happy Valley

Fashion Legend e/w 2.50pm Happy Valley