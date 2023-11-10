Francis Lui can help Construct a winning betslip

Francis Lui currently lies third in the trainers’ championship with 13 winners

RACING at Sha Tin in Hong Kong on Saturday looks to be an entertaining and competitive 10-race programme, featuring the £370,000 Panasonic Cup (8.05am); a handicap run over seven furlongs.

There may be only eight contenders lining up for this popular contest, but finding the winner will test the skills of many a form book student.

Champion trainer John Size, whose stable is beginning to roll with four wins in the past fortnight, saddles two hopes; Tuchel, a winner of six races last season who carries top-weight here, and equally progressive Red Lion, who had trackwork-watchers double checking their stopwatches after an impressive trial recently.

Tony Cruz is another trainer doubly represented with ultra-consistent Circuit Stellar, the probable form-horse on ratings with Zac Purton back in the saddle, plus The Golden Scenery, whose hopes are raised with valuable and in-form five-pound claimer Angus Chung aboard.

Add the likes of last-start winner Atullibigeal, representing the David Hall stable, who saddled the winner of this race last year in Beluga, and fan favourite Dancing Code, with singing idol and owner Aaron Kwok likely to be in attendance, and it all adds up to a fiendishly difficult puzzle.

This looks a no-bet scenario but, if pushed to make a choice, The Golden Scenery could offer some each-way value at double figure odds.

Later on the card, MODULECONSTRUCTION looks an attractive betting proposition when he takes his chance in the Panasonic Thermo Ventilator Handicap (9.10am) over six furlongs.

The Francis Lui-trained galloper has been a model of consistency in his short career, winning twice and placing six times from just eight starts.

He produced a career best performance when winning over the course and distance last start and, with the inside draw in stall one offering him an expected trouble-free journey, he could be hard to beat.

POINTERS

Moduleconstruction 9.10am Sha Tin