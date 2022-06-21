Cruz to continue Stellar form with more city Circuit winners

Tony Cruz, a former dual Champion Trainer, has saddled five winners at the last four meetings

ALTHOUGH the battle for the Trainers’ Championship has all been about Frankie Lor and John Size in recent weeks, legendary Hong Kong figure Tony Cruz has been visiting the winners’ circle at regular intervals in the past fortnight.

The former dual Champion Trainer has saddled five winners at the last four meetings and has his stable firing on all cylinders.

Cruz visits the city track with a party of eight raiders on Wednesday and will surely be disappointed if he leaves empty-handed.

Long-standing maiden Vector finally gets his chance to shine in the Elgin Handicap (12.15pm) over six furlongs, having met all sorts of trouble last start.

Further successes can come from the likes of CIRCUIT SEVEN who gets his chance to resume winning ways in the Hong Kong Young Industrialists Council 30th Anniversary Cup Handicap (12.45pm).

This two-time track and trip winner followed a two-month break by hinting he was about to peak again when performing impressively in a recent track trial.

He is quick enough to have built up a good enough lead from a decent draw, before facing the late challenges of See U Again and the exciting Yellowfin.

Stable companion CIRCUIT STELLAR makes his first visit to the Valley and gets his chance to compensate supporters for some costly mistakes in the Shelley Handicap (3.15pm) over the extended mile.

This former Irish-trained galloper tries a mile for the first time in Hong Kong, but importantly was a former winner of a Listed event over this trip in Ireland, when known as Magnanimous.

With Blake Shinn an interesting jockey booking – one win from one ride for the stable – he is capable of a surprise.

POINTERS

Circuit Seven (e/w) 12.45pm Happy Valley

Circuit Stellar (e/w) 3.15pm Happy Valley