Handsome Rebel could bring change of fortune for Richards

A new addition to the training ranks, Jamie Richards is looking for his second winner in Hong Kong

FORMER four-time New Zealand champion trainer Jamie Richards, with a host of big wins and Group triumphs to his credit, has found it tough going since joining the Hong Kong trainer ranks this season.

Following a winner with only his second runner in the territory last month, the 33-year-old trainer hasn’t tasted success since – a losing sequence stretching now to 35 – although there have been plenty of hard-luck stories along the way.

There is little doubt the trainer will get a change of fortune soon, and it could happen at Happy Valley tomorrow.

HANDSOME REBEL, the solitary winner for the stable over the track and trip last month, gets his chance to return to the winners’ circle in the Lam Tin Handicap (11.15am) over five furlongs.

Carrying a hefty nine-pound penalty for that convincing three-length defeat of a subsequent winner, the son of Denman can be considered unlucky not to have successfully followed-up.

From an awkward draw, he suffered a tough and wide journey throughout, but was staying on strongly in the closing stages to be beaten just over a length behind in-form Pretty Queen Prawn.

That form reads well, and with a low draw in his favour, together with Lyle Hewitson taking over in the saddle, his chance is obvious.

The likes of the Zac Purton-ridden Amazing Rocky, improving Speedy Fortune, and fast Fabulous Eight may be worth including in forecasts.

Keep an eye out also on the stable’s contenders Armour Eagle in division two of the Kowloon Bay Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs and well-drawn Shadow Runner in the Ngau Chi Wan Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs. Both should run well.

POINTERS

Handsome Rebel 11.15am Happy Valley