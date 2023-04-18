Star should reward Lui’s patience with a Meaningful win

Meaningful Star was a winner at Happy Valley last season

BANK on trainer Francis Lui to continue his welcome change of fortune when he saddles top-weight MEANINGFUL STAR in the Yau Ma Tei Handicap (12.45pm), over the extended mile at Happy Valley today.

With legendry stable star Golden Sixty destined to line-up in the Champions Mile on FWD Champions Day at the end of the month, the 64-year-old trainer must have breathed a huge sigh of relief when a winning double at Sha Tin on Sunday snapped a sequence of 46 losers stretching back to the middle of March.

Lui’s stable have half-a-dozen runners lined-up on the nine-race programme and will surely fancy their chances of adding to their already impressive tally of 22 wins – second only to Caspar Fownes in the winners’ list at the Valley – on the day.

Success for course and distance specialist Meaningful Star would be a huge feather in the cap for Lui, who has had his patience tested, following the six-year-old’s leg injury after winning at the Valley back in February 2022.

The son of Pivotal was side-lined for nearly 10 months before appearing in trackwork last December, but since then his progress has been exemplary.

A series of trials were all encouraging, and it was only lack of condition that showed in the closing stages when a close-up seventh on his first run back in a competitive handicap last month.

He has subsequently progressed again, when just losing out in a photo to useful handicapper Zone D under a fortnight ago, with principle rival Star Contact just behind in third.

Jockey Vincent Ho, who has enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Lui for many years and has already ridden 22 winners for the stable this season, is back on board again, having ridden Meaningful Star to victory back in 2021.

Track-work watchers were purring with the condition of the chestnut gelding when he did his final gallop on Monday, and it will be disappointing if he doesn’t go close to winning.

Later in the card, watch out for JUNE PLANET whose lack of experience cost him plenty when a disappointing fourth over seven furlongs at Sha Tin earlier this month.

Caspar Fownes’ son of Not A Single Doubt, who was an expensive purchase and is related to the stable’s Group One winning middle distance performer Southern Legend, was all over the place before running on strongly in the closing stages at Sha Tin, in what was only the third race of his Hong Kong career.

The step up in distance is a major boost to his chances when he lines up in the Hong Kong Rugby Union Cup Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile.

The opposition looks distinctly average, with last start winner Right As Rain probably better over further, while the likes of unpredictable Viva Popcorn and serial place-getter Happy Angel find it hard to get their heads in front.

POINTERS

Meaningful Star 12.45pm Happy Valley

June Planet 2.45pm Happy Valley