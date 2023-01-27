Keefy may be the key to the Classic Mile for Lor

Keefy a Class One Chevalier Cup over this course and distance in November

IF THE local official handicap ratings are to be believed, Cordyceps Six should be a certainty in the £1.2 million Hong Kong Classic Mile (9.15am).

A winner of six of his 17 career starts, he is rated 11lbs in front of his nearest rival, but there is a major problem – he has yet to race over further than six furlongs and has stamina doubts on breeding.

From a handicap perspective, it’s difficult to get away from the chances of KEEFY who represents the in-form Silvestre de Sousa and Frankie Lor combination.

This former Australian galloper has always been the apple of his trainer’s eye, who rates him up with the best in his stable.

After spreadeagling rivals in better company over the course and distance in November, the son of All Too Hard found the outside draw and a concession of 14lbs to rival Packing Treadmill too much, when one-and-a half lengths third to that rival the following month. He now meets him on level terms on Sunday.

Packing Treadmill is sure to be supported to give jockey Zac Purton a Classic Mile win, which is the only big-race victory missing from the Champion’s CV in Hong Kong.

Although a winner of six of his eight races, Francis Lui’s gelding will still need to improve further to figure against some progressive gallopers.

Beautyverse, with James McDonald jetting in from Australia to ride and the inside draw a plus, has a big chance on form, but has always looked like he will improve over further.

Ultra-consistent Sweet Encounter, the mount of Ryan Moore, and Flagship Warrior, a winner of his only race over six furlongs in Hong Kong, but a winner over a mile back in Australia, are others worth considering in what is going to prove an informative and fascinating contest.

POINTERS

Keefy 9.15am Sha Tin