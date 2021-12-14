Hong Kong Racing Tips: Decisive Twelve can defy top-weight in Valley handicap

Decisive Twelve was a good second on his last outing

AFTER all the excitement and drama of the HKIR meeting at Sha Tin last Sunday, it’s back to Happy Valley for their regular mid-week Wednesday slot with an eight-race programme under the lights.

With Jockeys’ Championship leader Zac Purton side-lined through injury, there’s a big chance for arch-rival Joao Moreira to close the 10-winner gap he currently trails the Australian by.

Current champion Moreira has found it tough going in recent weeks with just three wins from his last 29 rides.

Moreira is too good a jockey to let that worry him, though, and with a full book of rides on the card, he will be champing at the bit to make inroads into Purton’s lead.

His highlight ride of the day is when he partners the Frankie Lor-trained BAEBAE TSOI in the Jupiter Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs.

Lor and Moreira have been a red-hot partnership in Hong Kong this season with a 33% win strike-rate since September.

With Lor’s stable firing on all cylinders, and currently leading the trainers’ title race, the omens are looking good about this son of former Hong Kong Classic Mile winner Sweet Orange.

This highly-regarded dual trial winner in Australia suffered a leg injury shortly after landing in Hong Kong last December and was off the track for six months until early June.

Connections must have been delighted with his highly-encouraging debut performance when placed behind the useful Snowalot at Sha Tin last month, and he then had excuses when a tough draw and the seven furlong trip were against him three weeks later.

Since then his track-work has been impressive, notably with Moreira aboard over four furlongs in a smart time last Friday.

With a good draw in his favour, he is mapped to sit just behind the leaders until the home straight and then prove too classy for his rivals in the closing stages

Earlier on the card, the Chris So-trained DECISIVE TWELVE can defy top-weight and resume winning form in the Mercury Handicap (12.45pm) over five furlongs.

The ex-Australian galloper looked set for a successful campaign after winning with his head in his chest over six furlongs back in September, but then suddenly the wheels came off.

A couple of disappointing runs tempered any further enthusiasm for the five-year-old until he showed a glimmer of form when dropped down to the minimum trip and finishing fifth last month.

Since then, he has looked much more like his old self with another encouraging effort when second to the progressive Joyful Win a fortnight ago.

With the early pace guaranteed to be lightning quick, he should find a good spot in midfield from the start and then make his strong finish count.

POINTERS

Decisive Twelve 12.45pm Happy Valley

Baebae Tsoi 1.45pm Happy Valley