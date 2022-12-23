Keefy can land knockout blow in third Beautyverse duel

Keefy and Derek Leung won the Class One Chevalier Cup last month.

ROUND three of the match-up between KEEFY and Beautyverse sees the two exciting four-year-olds go head-to-head in the Poinsettia Handicap (9.45am) over a mile.

The scores stand at one apiece, after the former South Australian Derby winner Beautyverse beat Keefy on his debut over a mile last month, but the latter then gained revenge in emphatic fashion just three weeks later.

Reigning Champion Trainer Frankie Lor has made no secret how highly he rates Keefy, and will be aiming this son of All Too Hard, at the Four-Year-Old Classic Series, which starts at the end of next month.

After a series of near misses since winning in June, everything came together for Keefy over the course and distance at the end of last month, when he careered away from his rivals, including Butterfield, Excellent Proposal, Fantastic Treasure, All For St Paul’s, The Rock and hot-favourite Beautyverse.

Zac Purton’s mount Beautyverse obviously didn’t run to form that day, but gives the impression, despite winning first-up over a mile, that a longer trip will always suit him – has won over a mile and five furlongs in Australia – and also needs to relax better in his races.

This is not a two-horse race however, with prolific course winner Packing Treadmill seeking a hat-trick after an easy win on his first attempt over seven furlongs last month.

Now stepping up in distance again, the former Australian galloper is bred to see out a mile, and finally gets a low draw after a series of double-figure numbers.

Keefy hasn’t been so lucky with an outside draw (13), but is quick enough from the gates to find some cover from the off.

Providing in-form pilot Derek Leung rides him like the best horse in the race, he will be hard to stop when dashing for glory down the home straight.

POINTERS

Keefy 9.45am Sha Tin