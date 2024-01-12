Teetan may have found a new Star for Hong Kong’s Galaxy

Karis Teetan partners the Pierre Ng-trained Galaxy Patch in the feature race

THE OLD adage that jockeys are the world’s worst tipsters has probably proved a useful saying to remember, but it’s hard to dispute that jockey Karis Teetan has made the right choice when he continues his association with GALAXY PATCH in the feature race on the card, the Pok Oi Cup (8.05am), a handicap over six furlongs.

The Mauritian Magician had previously struck up a successful partnership with the David Hayes-trained Lucky Encounter, winning four-times, with hopes of contesting Group races in the future.

A disappointing defeat in November, however, tempered the enthusiasm of Teetan, who now overlooks the four-year-old in favour of Galaxy Patch, who really produced the ‘wow’ factor with a couple of wins at the end of last year.

There is no doubting the Pierre Ng-trained four-year-old could prove something special in the future and it will be disappointing if he doesn’t complete a hat-trick.

For the early-morning risers, keep an eye on last start winner JAMES TAK, who is likely to continue the good fortune of Benno Yung’s stable in the Lau Fau Shan Handicap (6.30am) over five furlongs.

James Tak produced an impressive course and distance victory last month, which obviously caught the handicapper’s eye, resulting in a hefty eight-pound penalty for the Australian-bred gelding.

Yung has acted swiftly by booking the in-form 10-pound-claimer Ellis Wong for his speedster, which should prove sufficient for him to win again.

Later on the card, the mile Tin Shui Wai Handicap (9.10am) features plenty of gallopers who will have serious aspirations of taking part in the Four-Year-Old Classic Series, which starts next month with the Classic Mile.

Chancheng Glory will be a popular choice for bettors, after turning defeat into victory and extending his winning sequence to four over the mile last month.

Despite a penalty, he should have the race run to suit this time, and will be hard to beat, probably with stable companion Speed Dragon, long-term HK Derby hope Fallon, Simple Hedge and STAR-MAC as his principle threats.

The David Hayes-trained Star-Mac looks a galloper to follow in the coming months. He races of joint bottom-weight here and could be one to spring a surprise.

POINTERS

James Tak 6.30am Sha Tin

Galaxy Patch 8.05am Sha Tin

Star-Mac e/w 9.10am Sha Tin